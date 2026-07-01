Neha Dhupia calls out paparazzi over ‘disrespectful’ back shots at Mumbai event

Neha Dhupia appeared visibly upset with the paparazzi at a Mumbai event and called out photographers for taking intrusive “back shots.” Watch the video.

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Neha Dhupia (PC -Instagram)

Actor Neha Dhupia lost her temper at photographers during an event in Mumbai on Tuesday evening after noticing them taking what she called intrusive “back shots.” A video from the event, which is now circulating on social media, showed Neha directly confronting the paparazzi and asking them to stop clicking such pictures. Visibly upset, the actor questioned who among the photographers was taking those shots and called the practice disrespectful. She also pointed out that actors have requested multiple times in the past that such behaviour should stop.

In the viral clip, Neha was heard saying, “Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tumlog me se? Kaun leta hai? Band karo.” (Who among you is taking these back shots so disrespectfully? Who is doing it? Stop it.) Her reaction quickly sparked discussion online, with many social media users supporting her and agreeing that celebrities deserve personal boundaries and respectful photography.

“Mera nahi karna hai. Kisi ka nahi karna hai. Bol bol kar thak gaye hain. Bag utha kar, book utha kar, backward walking karke. Yeh sab nahi chalega abhi. Band karo yeh sab. Humlog bahut izzat se karte hai aap logon se baat. Mat karo (Do not do it to me. Do not do it to anyone. We are tired of saying this over and over. Picking up bags and books, walking backwards–none of that will work anymore. Put a stop to all this. We speak to you all with great respect. Do not do this),” she said.

Watch Neha Dhupia’s viral video:



This is not the first time an actor has spoken out against paparazzi behaviour. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha schooled the paps for capturing her in-laws, inside the car.

Earlier this year, Salman Khan also appeared upset with photographers while visiting a hospital in May. The media later apologised to the actor.

After the incident, Salman Khan took to his social media account to share a series of fiery posts. In his notes, the actor said he has always supported the press and helped them, but he was upset to see photographers trying to make content out of someone’s pain.