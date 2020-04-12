Actor Neha Dhupia once again spoke about the entire MTV Roadies controversy that happened last month and gave her a tough time. In her latest interaction with an entertainment portal, the actor said only a part of her full statement was highlighted and she was trolled mercilessly on social media. Neha said when a person is judging a reality TV show, statements are made which are misrepresented and taken out of context. Also Read - News of Neha Dhupia's Pregnancy Before Marriage With Angad Bedi Shocked Her Parents, Mom Suffered Nosebleed - Read Details

Neha talked to Bollywood Hungama in her latest interview and mentioned that she was trying to imply something else when a chunk from that episode was blown out of proportion and she was labelled a pseudo-feminist. The actor said she doesn’t support violence of any kind and that’s what she wanted to put out in the episode. “I love every bit of being on the show. It comes with its own reputation but this year the show is called Roadies Revolution where you are trying to make a big difference through it. Sometimes, in the light of doing television which is reality, a lot of things are said because you feel strongly about it and there was one such incident,” Neha explained. Also Read - Neha Dhupia 'It's Her Choice' Statement Controversy: Angad Bedi Supports Wife in His Own Style

The actor who also runs her own chat show titled No Filter Neha went on to say that she still stands by her statement and resorted to releasing it because she wanted to put forth her opinion on the matter. Neha said criticising her family and kid on something she said on a reality show is totally unjustified and she had to stand up for herself. “Unfortunately, a small chunk of what I said was kind of highlighted, whereas what I was trying to imply was the fact that under no circumstances is domestic violence, okay and therefore I think only half of it was picked up and I was trolled extensively for it as I am still being. Honestly, whatever I had to say I took time and put it out in a statement and I still stand by it,” Neha said. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Calls Out 'Dumb Wannabe Feminist', Targets Taapsee Pannu-Neha Dhupia-Karan Johar in Latest Tweets

In an episode that aired recently, a male contestant revealed that he hit her girlfriend when he got to know how she had been cheating on him with other men. This irked Neha who lashed out at him for hitting a woman. She told him that it was the woman’s choice and he shouldn’t have reacted aggressively.