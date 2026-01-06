Neha Dhupia opens up about the silent struggle between projects: 'I do get anxiety...'

In an industry where visibility often defines worth, silence can feel deafening. For actors, not working is never just a break—it is a phase filled with questions, self-doubt and emotional strain. Speaking honestly about this reality, actor Neha Dhupia recently shared how deeply the absence of work affects her, even after spending more than 20 years in the film industry.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neha spoke without filters about the anxiety that creeps in when projects dry up. She admitted that staying at home without work takes a toll on her mental health and emotional well-being.

“When the lights are out, it gets very tough”

Opening up about her lowest moments, Neha said, “I do get anxiety when I’m not working. I have my own ways of coping. Even after 20 years in the industry, when the lights are out, I do put my head into a pillow and cry. I did it three days ago. Do I have my reasons? Yes. Is anybody listening? I don’t know. I don’t want to make a sob story about this because I love the business, movies. Somewhere, I feel it won’t let me down. It gets very tough. There’s judgement.”

Her words struck a chord because they reflect a side of the industry rarely spoken about openly—the emotional isolation that comes with professional uncertainty.

Why does not working hurt so much?

Neha explained that actors are often told to grow thick skin, but the truth is that everything affects them. The hardest part, she said, is watching everyone around you move forward while you feel stuck in the same place. Seeing others work, succeed and stay visible can make it feel like life is passing you by.

She added that while newcomers and senior actors face similar struggles, experience teaches you how to survive these phases. The difference, according to her, is learning how to navigate anxiety when it keeps returning over the years.

Does good work really lead to more work?

One of the most honest moments from the interview came when Neha admitted she still doesn’t know the answer to this industry question. Recalling a conversation with her husband Angad Bedi, she said, “He said that now you have two shows and people are praising you, and I was like, Angad, the conversion has to be there. Does good work lead to more work? I don’t know. Sometimes you are sitting at home, and it gives you work. Then you see the trajectory of Akshaye Khanna and you think, ‘Hum bhi 6 saal ghar hi baith jaate hain’ (We should also sit at home for six years).”

What has Neha been working on lately?

On the work front, Neha was last seen in Single Papa, a comedy drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani. The show also stars Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, Ayesha Raa, Manoj Pahwa and Isha Talwar. It has been renewed for a second season and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Neha’s honesty serves as a reminder that behind the glamour, success and smiles, the film industry often demands emotional resilience that few talk about—but many live through.