Home

Entertainment

Neha Dhupia Revisits Her ‘Only Sex or Shah Rukh Khan Sells’ Statement After 20 Years Amid Pathaan’s Success: ‘This is a King’s Reign’

Neha Dhupia Revisits Her ‘Only Sex or Shah Rukh Khan Sells’ Statement After 20 Years Amid Pathaan’s Success: ‘This is a King’s Reign’

Neha Dhupia recently revisited her 'only sex or Shah Rukh Khan sells' statement after 20 years amid Pathaan's success.

Neha Dhupia Revisits Her 'Only Sex or Shah Rukh Khan Sells' Statement After 20 Years Amid Pathaan's Success: 'This is a King's Reign'

Neha Dhupia Revisits Her ‘Sex or Shah Rukh Khan Sells’ Statement: The success of Pathaan has once again brought a ray of hope among movie exhibitors, distributors, filmmakers and actors in Bollywood. The Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone espionage thriller has set new milestones of success at the global box office. The movie is part of YRF’s spy universe and Salman Khan’s extended cameo as Tiger from Tiger 3 has been well-received by the audiences. The movie had created a lot of buzz due to its top-notch VFX and action-sequences showcased in its trailer. The peppy numbers Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have been a rage among the youth. Pathaan overtook KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion on its fourth day. The SRK-Deepika starrer became the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 200 Crore club.

CHECK OUT NEHA DHUPIA’S VIRAL TWEET:

20 years on, my statement rings true.

This is not an “actor’s career” but a “King’s reign”! #KingKhan @iamsrk 🙌 https://t.co/TMgPzpJed4 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 28, 2023

NEHA DHUPIA RETWEETS HER 20-YEAR-OLD STATEMENT

Neha retweeted a tweet that read, “Almost 2 decades back @NehaDhupia had given a statement ‘only sex or #ShahRukhKhan sells ‘ and that stays true even today! #Pathaan #Pathaan100crWorldwide #PathaanRoars.” She captioned her post as, “20 years on, my statement rings true. This is not an “actor’s career” but a “King’s reign”! #KingKhan @iamsrk.”

Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles.

For more updates on Pathaan box office and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.