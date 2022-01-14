Neha Dhupia Shares Some Unseen Photos: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December with secret yet extravagant wedding festivities. The wedding was attended by Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. It’s been over a month since the adorable duo shared any inside images from the grand celebration. All thanks to actor Neha Dhupia who shared some unseen photos of the ‘baraatis‘ having a blast at the festivities in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. She posted some wonderful images from the wedding ceremony on Friday, and they are full of love, warmth, and joy.Also Read - Katrina Kaif All Decked up in Red Suit, Vicky Kaushal in Track Pants For Their First Lohri- See Pics

On Friday, Neha released previously Neha used her Instagram account to share a series of photos of herself and her spouse. Director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur were also included in the photographs. She captioned the pictures, “#throwback … #baraatis be like … for the love of #Vicky and #katrina.” Also Read - 'New Year New Hair': Priyanka Chopra Draws Attention to Her Golden-Caramel Streaks, Fans Love it

Take a look at inside images from VicKat wedding:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi posed for the pictures in their amazing ethnic wear. The photographs look really mesmerising with rose petals strewn about. Not only did Neha show her cute pictures with her husband but she also gave a glimpse of Vicky’s large retinue. Neha can be seen posing with the girls who were all dressed in white and ivory. She also shared a picture with filmmaker Kabir Khan, who donned a black and gold sherwani and looks stylish. Neha proudly referred to their posse as the ‘baraatis,’ and well, we couldn’t agree more.

The couple has been together for a month, and their oh-so-adorable photos have won the hearts of their fans. Christmas and Lohri were recently enjoyed by the couple. Both of these festivals held a special place in their hearts, as was evidenced by their pictures.

We’re looking forward to seeing more from KatVick’s wedding now that these photos are out in the open. Watch this space for more updates.