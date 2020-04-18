As the whole nation is under the lockdown, even celebrities are forced to do their own household work such as cleaning, cooking, brooming among other things. Now, actor Neha Dhupia has given us the glimpse of one such day where she was indulged in cleaning her fan and daughter Mehr did her bit to help her mommy. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared an adorable picture as Mehr turns 17 months old. Also Read - Neha Dhupia Once Again Speaks on MTV Roadies Controversy, Says 'She's Still Being Trolled'

In the photo, Neha can be seen standing on the ladder and daughter Mehr can be seen holding a soft toy in her hand and looking up to her mother Neha. She captioned it, “Having a fan moment … 😍😛 our baby girl #17monthsold @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi.” Also Read - News of Neha Dhupia's Pregnancy Before Marriage With Angad Bedi Shocked Her Parents, Mom Suffered Nosebleed - Read Details

On the other hand, Pink actor Angad Bedi too took to Instagram to share a boomerang video where the son and daughter duo can be seen playing as Mehr takes bath in her cute little bathtub. He captioned it, “17 months today.. baby Mehr. thank you almighty for giving us this beautiful gift called life @nehadhupia.” (sic)



Neha and Angad surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony last year. Following that, Neha again left everyone in shock by announcing her pregnancy on August 24. Both Neha and Angad shared pictures from her pregnancy shoot. Neha and Angad gave birth to Mehr in November 2018.

Earlier during an interview with IANS, Neha said that Mehr was her first priority. “When you are pregnant, a lot of people tell you a lot of different things…That when you have children ‘your life will change’ and all of that…(After delivering) your sleep pattern changes, mindset changes and the place in your heart gets occupied,” she said.

She further added, “The person becomes number one in your head and heart and you are like ‘how did this happen in just one second’. My priority is Mehr. But I definitely want to be a working mom, so I prioritise that as well.”