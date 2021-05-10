Mumbai: Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh took to social media sharing some new stills from their upcoming song Khad Tainu Main Dassa. While the release date of the song has not been announced yet, Neha Kakkar assured fans that the ‘release date will be announced soon.’ Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Unseen Pictures From Her Haldi Ceremony With Rohanpreet Singh

In the pictures shared by Neha, the duo can be seen in flamboyant costumes and it seems like they will have a football match in this upcoming song. While fans are loving this cool look of the newlywed duo, even Rohanpreet expressed the excitement and dropped heart emojis on Neha’s post. The pictures were then shared by Rohanpreet as well on his social media. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar In Love With Sayli Kamble's Performance, Says 'Even I Cannot Sing Like You'

Khad Tainu Main Dassa is a Punjabi phrase that means ‘wait, I’ll show you’ in a challenging way. The song has been sung by Neha and Rohanpreet while Rajat Nagpal has composed the music. Agam-Azeem directed the music video.

Earlier this month, Neha and Rohanpreet shared the first look poster of the song and wrote, “First Look/Poster of #KhadTainuMainDassa by Your Nehu and My @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet @desimusicfactory @anshul300 @iamrajatnagpal @kaptaan__1010 @agam.mann @azeem.mann @raghav.sharma.14661 @vickysandhudesigns #PunjabiSong (sic).” Back then, even Tony Kakkar took to the comment section of the post sharing excitement for the song. “Have been waiting for it for so long.. Oh this song and the video (sic),” he wrote.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year. The couple had sung several songs together including Nehu Da Vyah (2020) and Khyaal Rakhya Kar (2020).