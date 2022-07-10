Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh make an adorable couple who love to do crazy things together. Recently, the two were seen performing barati dance at an event and that was not just normal moves but a naagin dance! Yes, Rohanpreet Singh who is currently away from Neha, shared an old video of the two where the two did naagin dance on Salman Khan’s ‘Aaj Ki Party’ song. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh dressed in colourful outfits, and completely went down on the floor to perform naagin dance. Sharing the video Rohanpreet wrote, “If your partner can dance like this without alcohol, marry him/her.” Rohan shared the video with the caption, “Miss you laado aaja jaldi pleaseeeeee nehuuuu..” Reacting to the video, Neha wrote, “Awwwww. I’ll be home soon loveeeee.”Also Read - B Praak, Arijit Singh to Neha Kakkar: Here's How Much Top Indian Singers Charge For One Song | Full List

Fans were impressed with the performance and they showered love on the post. One of them wrote, "The video has my whole heart." Another one wrote, "Fall in love with this girl again and again." One also wrote, "maza agya paaji".

Watch the hilarious video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh)

NehaKakkar is presently on her Canada tour from where she shared a video with a kid who reminded her of her husband. “A cute little boy who reminded me of Rohu! Getting love in #Vancouver too,” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)



