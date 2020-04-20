If coronavirus lockdown has helped you to be best friends with your bed, then this viral challenge is the best thing on the internet for you. Netizens have tried every single thing and now have come across ‘The Pillow Challenge’. Dozens of fashion Instagrammers are flaunting their just-rolled-out-of-bed looks with a pillow as their only accessory. Yes, it’s true! Recently, singer Neha Kakkar took up the challenge and shared a video on her social media account where she can be seen grooving in just pillow. The song played in the background is from her latest release Moscow Mashuka. Also Read - Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Song Moscow Suka Out, Watch Video

Neha Kakkar made her pillow look like a strapless mini dress, tied up with a ribbon and belt. She complimented the look with bindi and jhumkas. The pillow challenge was started by Swedish social media influencer Firo. While sharing the video, Neha wrote in the caption: "#PillowChallenge 🤪 on #MoscowMashuka 😎 . #NehaKakkar @yyhsofficial #YoYoHoneySingh @tseries.official #NehaKakkarSong #DuetWithNehu #GharBaithoIndia #NehuDiaries #DeekLaake . I #LoveTiktok 😍 @indiatiktok 🤗 #TiktokIndia".

Watch the viral video:

The trend involves cinching a pillow in the waist with a chunky belt or a fancy ribbon, and accessorising to your heart’s content. The hashtag #pillowchallenge has almost 200,000 posts on social media, with results varying from super sexy to downright hilarious.

The uplifting beats of Moscow Mashuka song will make you hit the dance floor right away. The number is a mix of Punjabi and the Russian language. The Russian vocals are given by Ekaterina Sizova.