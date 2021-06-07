Rishikesh: On Sunday, Neha Kakkar celebrated her first birthday with her husband Rohanpreet Singh after her wedding last year. Her hubby Rohanpreet made sure that this birthday becomes a memorable one for Neha. While Neha already shared a set of pictures from her birthday celebrations, now she took to social media appreciating Rohanpreet’s efforts and expressing her love for him. Also Read - ‘Itna Zyada Pyaar’! Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her Million Dollars Birthday Gifts By Hubby Rohanpreet Singh

On Monday, Neha shared a set of new pictures from her Birthday bash and mentioned that it was undoubtedly ‘her best birthday ever’. ”My 1st Birthday after getting Married to My Prince Charming @rohanpreetsingh 🤴🏻♥️ I can’t tell you all whaaaaat he’s given to me. Rohu ne Mujhe LIFE di hai.. Life.. Zindagi 🥺 It was Indeed My Besttttest Birthday EVER!!!!!!” she wrote. The singer also thanked her fans, family, friends and wellwishers for sending love and wishes. She went on to say that she couldn’t take phone calls on Sunday but has been checking all lovely social media posts for her. ”I have No words how much love you all shower on Me. Thank you bahut chota word hai aapke Pyar Ke liye. But since that’s the only word to express our Gratitude, I Must Thank Each one of YOU,” Neha added. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Birthday Celebrations Inside Pics: Rohanpreet Singh Shares Mushy Photos With His 'Queen'

Rohanpreet Singh took to the comment section of Neha’s post and wrote, ”I Love You Forever 👸🏻❤️ You are My Forever!!”

Neha also shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen twinning in black with her husband Rohanpreet. Neha looked ravishing in a deep-neckline black top teamed up with matching pants and bold red lipstick. Apart from the beautiful decoration with pink balloons, mouth-watering cakes can also be seen in the pictures.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year. The couple has sung several songs together including Khad Tainu Main Dassa, Nehu Da Vyah and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Neha is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.