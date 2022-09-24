Neha Kakkar Pens Heartfelt Gratitude Note: Neha Kakkar recently posted a heartfelt gratitude note on her Instagram handle following Falguni Pathak’s scathing remarks on Maine Payal Hai 2.0. Criticising Neha’s remix version of her 90s pop number, Falguni had shared fan posts on social media that slammed Maine Payal Hai 2.0. The 90s singer later stated in an interview that if she had the legal rights of the original song, she would sue Neha. Following the viral trend by gossip mongers over Falguni’s remarks, now Neha has indirectly responded by sharing a heartwarming thank you not to her fans, followers and God for her success. The Lambhorgini singer neither mentioned Falguni’s name in her post nor made any indirect remark on her controversial statement.Also Read - Indian Idol 13: Himesh Reshammiya Calls a Contestant 'Vishu Ki Vinu', Teases Her About Vishal Dadlani

Neha shared an Instagram post with a "♥️🙏🏼." Her post read, "Very few people get what I have received in life. That too in such a young age. This kind of Fame, Love, Countless Superhit Songs, Super Duper Hit TV Shows, World Tours, Fans from Little Kids to 80-90 years old people and What Not!!" It furhter read, "You know why I got all this because of my Talent, Hard work, Passion and Positivity. So…Today I just wanna Thank God and Each one of You for giving me what I have today." The note concluded as, "Thank You!! I am the Most Blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of Happiness," ending with a heart and folded hands emoji.

Falguni’s fans in the social media posts had criticised Neha for ruining the original Maine Payal Hai. The 90’s singer reshared their posts on her Instagram handle. One of the posts in her stories read, “How long you can go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us. Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already.” In an interaction to Pinkvilla, Falguni was quizzed whether she was planning to sue Neha as asked by her fans on social media. She told, “I wish I could but the rights are not with me.”

Neha Kakkar is the younger sister of playback singer Sonu Kakkar. She is currently the judge of the singing-reality show Indian Idol 13.

