Singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh are currently in Delhi for a wedding and the latest picture shared by Singh shows no baby bump. We are confused if Neha Kakkar is actually pregnant or not as on Friday morning she took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a pic of her wearing dungarees flaunting baby bump and Rohan cradling Neha’s belly. She captioned the post with the hashtag #KhyaalRakhyaKar and tagged Rohanpreet. However, the couple did not outrightly confirm their pregnancy. Instead, Rohanpreet commented: “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu”. Even Tony Kakkar confirmed the news by writing: “Main mama ban jaaunga ♥️🕺🏻😄”. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's Pregnancy: Best Memes From Twitter as People Troll Hardik Pandya Along

Coming to Rohanpreet’s latest Instagram story, the couple is attending a close friend Suyesha Savant’s wedding in the capital. In the picture, Neha is seen posing with the bride, however, it is Neha’s tummy that has caught our attention. There is no baby bump! The beautiful singer is looking gorgeous in a yellow dress, applying haldi to the bride and posing for a candid shot. Rohan has captioned the post with a congratulatory message to the bride. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Spotted Without Baby Bump Hours After Announcing Pregnancy- See Pics

Have a look at Neha Kakkar’s latest picture:

Also Read - Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant? Singer Flaunts Baby Bump in New Photo

On Friday morning, after posting the baby bump photo, Neha and Rohan were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they were heading to Delhi for the wedding. Neha was clad in a hot pink jogger and jacket paired with a black tank top and white sneakers and Rohan looked cool in orange joggers and a grey sweatshirt. Even in those pictures, we didn’t see Neha Kakkar’s bump. Fans were also confused after seeing Neha at the airport. They commented: ‘pregnant to nhi lagre h nehaa’, ‘Kuch to gadbad hai’, ‘Isme to nahi lag rahi pregnant? Kya hora h yeh’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

We are waiting for a confirmation from the couple as it seems as if they are promoting a song.

Let us know in the comment section below what are your thoughts on Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy?