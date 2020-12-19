Singer Neha Kakkar broke the internet on Friday in which she could be seen caressing a pregnant belly. While many flocked to the comments section to congratulate her and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, others maintained that it looked like a promotional act for one of her upcoming music videos. And turns out the latter were right. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Pregnant or Not? Rohanpreet Singh Shares Latest Pic of His Wife From Friend's Wedding And There's no Baby Bump!

On Saturday morning, Neha shared another picture in the same pose. However, this time, she announced it as the poster of her new music video titled Khyal Rakhya Kar which was also the caption on Rohanpreet’s post that led to the speculations around the couple’s pregnancy. The singer simply wrote #KhyalRakhyaKar in his new post and mentioned that the song will be out on December 22. Check out the new post here: Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's Pregnancy: Best Memes From Twitter as People Troll Hardik Pandya Along

The news of Neha’s pregnancy had spread like wildfire with people even taking to Twitter to share nasty memes and mocking the couple for embracing a pregnancy within two months of marriage. Some also dragged in cricketer Hardik Pandya for being a daddy six months after announcing engagement with Natasa Stankovic.

As is, seems like Neha and Rohanpreet have their own ways to tease their fans and creating buzz around their new projects. Even before her wedding in October this year, Neha had left her fans in a tizzy by sharing a picture of herself with the caption #NehuDaVyah. This had made fans scratch their heads thinking if she was actually getting married or was it just a promotional gimmick for the song. Though it turned out that she and Rohanpreet had actually decided to get married and ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ became their wedding anthem.