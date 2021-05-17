Mumbai: Neha Kakkar and her singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh took to social media sharing a super adorable video and announcing their next song Khad Tainu Main Dassa will be released on May 18 i.e on Tuesday. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sukhwinder Singh Sees Glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan In Danish as He Performs On 'Beedi Jalaile'

In the video, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh can be seen making cute poses as they get themselves clicked for their upcoming song. Twinning in blue, while Neha is failing miserably in her attempt to make a heart, Rohanpreet is helping her to get a perfect picture clicked. Sharing the video, Neha Kakkar wrote, ”#KhadTainuMainDassa Out Tomorrow at 11 am ♥️😇 @rohanpreetsingh Ready?” To this, Rohanpreet replied back dropping a red heart emoji and wrote, ”Always ready.” Also Read - Indian Idol: Pawandeep Rajan-Ashish's Energetic Duet Compels Neha Kakkar, Sukhwinder To Tap Their Feet

Several fans took to the comment section of Neha’s post showering love and expressing excitement. Even Neha’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar commented, ”Yayyyy 11am tomorrow.”

Earlier this month, Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh took to social media sharing some new stills from the song. In the pictures shared by Neha, the duo can be seen in flamboyant costumes and it seems like they will have a football match in this upcoming song. Khad Tainu Main Dassa is a Punjabi phrase that means ‘wait, I’ll show you’ in a challenging way. The song has been sung by Neha and Rohanpreet while Rajat Nagpal has composed the music. Agam-Azeem directed the music video.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year. The couple had sung several songs together including Nehu Da Vyah (2020) and Khyaal Rakhya Kar (2020).