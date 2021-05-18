Mumbai: Singer and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar on Monday celebrated her parents’ wedding anniversary at her lavish home in Rishikesh along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and siblings Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar. The singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the celebration. In one of the pictures, Neha poses with her mother and father and what we can’t miss is her big house, a beautiful white staircase and a big chandelier in the center. Neha beautifully captioned the post as: “Anniversary Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho Aap Dono Ko!! Jitna Pyar Aap Dono Ne Diya Hai Humesha, Utna Pyar Hum Kabhi Shayad Na De Paayein.. ♥️🙌🏼 Bus Yehi Prarthna Hai Mata Rani Se Ke Aap Dono Humesha Khush Rahein!! 🤗🙏🏼😇” Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Are Setting Couple Goals Day Ahead of ‘Khad Tainu Main Dassa’ Release - Watch

In another picture, Rohanpreet Singh poses with Neha’s parents. He wished for them and wrote on social media, “Happy Anniversary Mumma Ji Papa Ji!! Aap Humesha Sath Rahein, Khush Rahein aur Healthy Rahein 🤗♥️♥️🙏🏼”. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sukhwinder Singh Sees Glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan In Danish as He Performs On 'Beedi Jalaile'

Check out the pictures from anniversary celebrations:

Neha Kakkar bought this big house in March 2020. She had shared pictures with both the houses where she grew in her struggling days and what she has now. It is definitely a very happy moment for her and her parents.

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohan’s next song Khad Tainu Main Dassa will be released on May 18 i.e on Tuesday. They have shared endless pictures and videos from the song to tease their fans. A few days ago, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were seen making cute poses as they get themselves clicked for their upcoming song.

The song is releasing at 11:00 am on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more updates.