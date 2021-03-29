Mumbai: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married in October 2020, celebrated their first Holi today, on Monday with their family. The filmy couple took to social media to share a glimpse of themselves having fun with their gang in colourful clothes all smeared in colours. In one of the videos, Neha Kakkar is seen saying, ‘Humare poore parivar ki taraf se aap sabhi ko Happy Holi’ and in another video the singer cutely eats gujia and says, ‘kha kha mein moti hogyi hoon, but koi nai, bura na maano Nehu, Holi Hai’. Also Read - Hair And Skin Care After Holi: Use These Easy-to-Follow Natural Tips by Shahnaz Husain

Neha Kakkar looks ethereal in pastel pink traditional suit with plain dupatta and on the other hand, Rohanpreet Singh takes all the limelight as he looks handsome in a white plain kurta pajama and dark pink bandhani dupatta. The way Rohan has carried the dupatta is so elegant and he has definitely turned many heads with his pictures. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin – Aly Goni Play Holi And Dance on Their Song ‘Tera Suit’, Fans Say ‘Jasmin Sharmalo Thoda Aur’

While sharing the photos on Gram, Rohan captions: “Yayyyyy Happy Holi From All of Us To All of You!!! ❤️🤩🥰😘🥳❤️ P.S. #NehuPreet Ki First Holi!! 🥰🙏🏻 Thank You Nehu 👸🏻 and Family ♥️🙌🏼 #RohanpreetSingh”. Neha Kakkar wrote: “Happy Holi from Our Family to Yours!! 😍♥️🤗🙏🏼 Stay Happy, Spread Love!! 😇 #NehuPreet ki Pehli Holi!!!! ♥️🙏🏼”. Also Read - Hoi 2021: Taimur Ali Khan is a Swagger Drenched in Colours, Poses With Yo Sign - See Pics

Take a look at all the photos and videos from Neha and Rohan’s first Holi celebrations:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make one of the most loved pairs of the film and music industry. They got married on October 24 and their fans have been drooling over their lovely chemistry ever since.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar is in the buzz these days for her appearance on the reality show Indian Idol 12. Her videos and photos of reactions are appreciated by the audience.