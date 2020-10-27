Photos and videos of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh from their Chandigarh Reception has been going viral since morning. The couple got married on Saturday afternoon in Anand Karaj, which was followed by exchanging garlands in the night, and on October 26, Monday, it was their grand reception in Chandigarh at The Amaltas Farms. The ambiance and décor of the venue are so beautiful that it will make you feel like visiting their ceremony. The who’s who of the film and the music industries have attended the event. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Continue With Post-Wedding Rituals, Groom Imprints 'Nehu' in His Hand

Neha Kakkar opted for a silver-white lehenga with emerald green and diamonds necklace and earrings. She wore the same ring, bridal red chooda (bangles) and simple yet elegant makeup with middle-parted hair. Sindoor-clad Neha looked absolutely lovely with Rohanpreet by her side. The groom wore a blue suit with a silver bow and white turban and they both complimented each other.

Fan accounts of Kakkar shared videos of Neha and Rohanpreet Singh's reception in Chandigarh. Both of them sing Punjabi songs, dance to different Punjabi beats. The newly married also sung their very own Nehu Da Vyah.

Watch their videos and photos from Chandigarh reception:

Watch out space for more updates!