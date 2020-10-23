Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s Pre-Wedding Ceremonies: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot today, October 23 in Delhi. She flew to the capital with her family members and friends and shared several photos from the flight and hotel. On Thursday, the gorgeous bride-to-be’s pictures in henna (mehendi) were all over social media. Now, on Friday morning, the wedding event planners and photographers have shared a few pictures from Neha Kakkar’s Haldi ceremony. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Mehendi Photos go Viral, Singer to Get Married to Rohanpreet Singh Today

The whole concept and theme of their Haldi function is based on yellow. The family and the couple are seen wearing the same colour. Bride-to-be Neha Kakkar wears a bright yellow saree with floral jewelry, whereas, Rohanpreet is seen in a yellow kurta with dark blue dupatta in silk fabric. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Wedding Countdown Begins: Bride-to-be Flies to Delhi to Register Marriage

Famous celebrity wedding photographer Vishal Punjabi who covered Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding is now covering their wedding. He took to his Instagram page to share a pic from Haldi ceremony. He wrote, “It’s so good to hear dhols again!!!! 💛 #backtoshoot @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh #theweddingfilmer #NehaDaVyah #NehuPreet #nehurohu #twfcouples”. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Posts News Photos With Rohanpreet Singh Ahead of Their Wedding, Writes 'When he Proposed to me'

Have a look at the pictures, videos from Neha Kakkar’s Haldi ceremony:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception will take place in Mohali on October 26, 2020.

We wish the couple a happy married life.