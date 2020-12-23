Bollywood singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh‘s latest released music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar has taken social media by storm and has started trending on YouTube. The song has become a chartbuster by ranking number 1 on YouTube. With fans drooling over the chemistry of Neha and her husband Rohanpreet, the couple is delighted for the love that their recently released music video is receiving. Also Read - Khyaal Rakhya Kar: Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh’s Latest Pregnancy Song is Out, It Has a Different Story

The romantic track Khyaal Rakhya Kar has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube within hours of release. The song highlights the story of a couple who were dating since childhood, got married and was expecting a baby soon. Rohanpreet, who plays the role of Neha's husband in the song, dies after a car hits him. Then the baby of the two looks like his dad and then Neha cares for him and be with him.

Khyaal Rakhya Kar is sung by Neha Kakkar, written by Babbu and music is given by Rajat Nagpal. The song broke the internet over Neha's pregnancy rumours soon after she shared a pic with a baby bump. The news of Neha's pregnancy had spread like wildfire with people even taking to Twitter to share nasty memes and mocking the couple for embracing a pregnancy within two months of marriage. Their friends and celebs flocked to the comments section to congratulate her and her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

However, it was a promotional act for this song. Kakkar announced the song as the poster of her new music video titled Khyal Rakhya Kar which was also the caption on Rohanpreet’s post that led to the speculations around the couple’s pregnancy.

If you haven’t watched the song, check out here: