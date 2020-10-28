Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s official wedding pictures are out and they look gracious in Sabyasachi outfits. Both Neha and Rohan wear Sabyasachi clothes on their D-day. Given the setting of the daytime ritual, Kakkar picked a pastel lehenga by Sabyasachi for her Anand Karaj ceremony. She picked multicoloured threadwork in coral, fuchsia and baby pink, and zardozi floral motifs and groom Rohan on the other side, complemented her in a textured pink sherwani, matching turban and a layered pearl necklace. The couple opted for an attire which was inspired by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding and these pics will remind you of Virushka’s wedding. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Breaks Stereotype by Wearing White at Her Wedding Reception, Looks Breathtaking in a Feathered Falguni Shane Peacock Lehenga - See Pics

Neha Kakkar herself shared official pictures. From exchanging garlands to posing like models, they are setting goals for every couple who are about to marry. “Best Clicks of my life!!! 💝🙏🏼 @rohanpreetsingh You make me look even better when I’m with You 👰🏻🤴🏻 Wearing @sabyasachiofficial 💝💕”, she wrote. Also Read - Newlyweds Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Return to Mumbai, Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Airport- See Pics

The jewellery and footwear of Neha and Rohan are also from Sabyasachi. Golden kaleeras and red choora worn by Neha just completes the whole look and it looks so beautiful. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Looks Ethereal in 55 Lakh Leather Lehenga and Jewellery at Neha Kakkar's Wedding, See PICS

Have a look at the pictures:

The couple hosted a number of pre-wedding festivities in Delhi, followed by a sangeet night, a morning Anand Karaj and pheras in an intimate setting the same night. They later hosted a grand reception in Chandigarh. Now, the couple has reached Mumbai aka their workplace. Paps spotted them hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport.