Madly in love Neha Kakkar and boyfriend, Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot in the month-end. There were reports that the singer’s wedding will be held in Delhi and the reception will take place in Mohali, Chandigarh. A fan page shared Rohan and Neha’s wedding card and everyone who is Nehu’s big fan has started following Rohanpreet as they cannot control their excitement. A video had surfaced online where Neha is seen in Rohan’s house and their parents welcome her and give her shagun. All of us thought that it’s a small roka ceremony, but the singer cleared it on social media that it wasn’t her Roka. Also Read - Neha Kakkar To Tie Knot With BF Rohanpreet Singh on October 26, Will Register Their Marriage on October 23

On Tuesday afternoon, ahead of Neha and Rohan’s song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’, Kakkar has shared a small clip from her official Roka ceremony. The bride-to-be Neha Kakkar looks ethereal in a pink netted saree with a light green dupatta. She completed her look with a heavy necklace, mangtika, bangles and cocktail rings. On the other hand, groom-to-be Rohanpreet Singh wore a pink and white stylish kurta, a brooch and dark pink turban. They look so adorable together. Also Read - When Neha Kakkar Met Rohanpreet Singh's Parents For The First Time - Watch Viral Video

The video shows both the families of Neha and Rohan, come together to welcome the couple and dance to the bhangra beats. The clip will make you dance too! Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding News Confirmed: Aditya Narayan Says Biggest Names From The Music Industry Are Attending

While sharing the video, Neha captioned the post: #NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow 💝

till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! ♥️💃🏻😇 I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family 😍🙌🏼 Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad 🥰 Thank youu for throwing the best event 😍🙌🏼”.

The heartthrob has given the credits to every single person who styled them: “My Outfit: @laxmishriali, Jewellery: @indiatrend, Bangles: @sonisapphire, Styled by @ritzsony @styledose1, Rohu’s Outfit: @mayankchawla09, Video: @piyushmehraofficial”.

Rohanpreet was quick to comment on the post. Mad in love Singh, wrote: “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuuuuu i love youuuuuuuuu soooooo much 😍😍❤️❤️ Best day Best Momments😇😇😍😍❤️❤️ shukar aa mere rabb da ❤️❤️🥰🥰🎉🎉😘🙈🙈🙈❤️❤️”.



As per the media reports, Neha is likely to register her marriage with Rohanpreet on October 23, 2020.