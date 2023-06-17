Home

Neha Kakkar’s Romantic Pics With Rohanpreet Singh Put An End To Divorce Rumours

Sharing the string of pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote, "Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!! @rohanpreetsingh." The couple had tied the knot in 2020.

Rohanpreet Singh can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Neha Kakkar’s cheek. (Credits: Instagram)

The absence of Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh on the singer’s birthday recently led to speculations that all is not well between the couple. Neha had dropped a bunch of photos for her 35th birthday but her husband was missing in all images. Fans were left concerned about Rohanpreet’s absence and began speculating that the couple may have separated. Now, Neha Kakkar has quashed the rumours as she posted some mushy selfies on Instagram with her husband. Sharing the string of pictures, Neha wrote, “Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!! @rohanpreetsingh.”

In one of the pictures, Rohanpreet Singh can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Neha Kakkar’s cheek. Neha went for a black outfit for her vacation photos. Rohanpreet Singh sported a casual look in a white shirt and black turban. The couple looked cute as they posed together for selfies. Replying to the pictures, Rohanpreet commented, “What a trip my love!”

How Fans Reacted

The pictures have given a sigh of relief to the fans of the couple. They were happy to watch the singers together. One fans was quick enough to comment on their post and wrote, “You saved lives of a lot of people by posting this picture..vrna logo ko attack aya hua tha ki where was Rohu on your birthday (people kept wondering about where Rohanpreet was on your birthday).”

Another commented, “Acha hua behn tumne post daal di… Nh in logo ne toh divorce karwa dia tha tumhara (Good that you posted finally. People had spread rumours about your divorce).”

Praising the couple, a fan wrote, “You both look cute.”

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh’s Relationship

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reportedly fell head over heels for each other soon after they met each other in Chandigarh for the first time. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on October 24, 2020. They have also worked together on a number of songs and keep treating their fans to glimpses of their love life. With the recent pictures, it seems the couple is still madly in love with each other.

