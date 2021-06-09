Mumbai: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding was one of the talked topics last year. She got married amid the coronavirus pandemic and had made headlines for her performances and wedding outfits. An unseen video has been shared by Neha Kakkar where she is seen a red wedding lehenga, practicing and rehearsing to play ukulele backstage, because she wanted to surprise Rohanpreet by giving a performance. The breathtaking voice of Neha on ‘Yeh Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai Mera’ song from Kabir Singh can give you goosebumps. While sharing the video, Kakkar captioned it as, “Backstage Rehearsal from my Own Wedding!! Don’t really know how to play Ukulele, Just wanted to give Him a Surprise.. 🤴🏻♥️ Thank Youuuu @deepakramola buddy for capturing this precious moment ♥️🤗 #NehuDiaries”. Also Read - ‘Itna Zyada Pyaar’! Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her Million Dollars Birthday Gifts By Hubby Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar surprised her husband Rohanpreet Singh with her performance. She sang and played ukelele on her wedding day in a red lehenga. This video has gone viral and make you watch it on loop. Dressed in a red bridal lehenga, Neha looked like the most stunning bride ever. Her look seemed inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s wedding look as went for an all-red lehenga with uncut-diamond jewellery for her big day. Also Read - New Pics From Neha Kakkar's Birthday Party, Singer Says 'Rohu ne Mujhe Zindagi Di Hai'

Have a look at the unseen beautiful video of Neha Kakkar here.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married last year in a lavish event in Delhi in the presence of their family presence and stars like Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Avneet Kaur, and others. The couple first had an Anand Karaj at a Gurudwara in Delhi after which they hosted a lavish wedding in the evening at a plush hotel.