Singer Neha Kakkar on Friday morning took to social media to share a picture of her with a baby bump. The pregnancy announcement was made tagging her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh along with the hashtag #KhyaalRakhyaKar. Rohanpreet in the pic is seen lovingly cradling Neha’s belly. The comment section was full of congratulatory messages from the celebs and even Neha’s brother and popular singer Tony Kakkar confirmed the news of her pregnancy by writing, “Main mama ban jaaunga ♥️🕺🏻😄”. Also Read - Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant? Singer Flaunts Baby Bump in New Photo

However, Neha Kakkar’s latest pictures from the airport, shared by Viral Bhayani today baffles the internet as her baby bump is not visible. The pictures were shared before Neha’s post where the couple was spotted at the airport. Neha and Rohanpreet are posing adorably for the camera, but it is Neha’s tummy that has caught everyone’s attention. The gorgeous diva looked pretty and glowing in her pink joggers and jacket paired with a black tank top and white sneakers. On the other side, Rohanpreet looked dapper in orange joggers and a grey sweatshirt. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Does Naagin Dance, Sizzles in Yellow Lehenga in 'Teri Bhabhi' Song From Coolie No. 1

But where is the baby bump? Fans took to the comment box and have written: ‘pregnant to nhi lagre h nehaa’, ‘Kuch to gadbad hai’, ‘Isme to nahi lag rahi pregnant? Kya hora h yeh’. Also Read - Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Normalise Sexual Harassment in Song Laced With Sexist Lyrics

Have a look at Neha Kakkar’s latest pictures shared by Viral Bhayani:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24, 2020, in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Delhi and a grand reception in Chandigarh. Neha and Rohanpreet had flown to Dubai for their honeymoon after the wedding. Fans are wondering if they’re actually expecting their first child, merely two months after marriage.

What do you think! Is Neha Kakkar pregnant for real? Let us know in the comment box below.