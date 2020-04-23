It’s been almost 2 years to singer Neha Kakkar‘s breakup with actor Himansh Kohli. The two expressed their love for each other on the sets of reality show Indian Idol in 2018. After a few months, she had a dramatic breakup following which Neha deleted all the photos of Himansh from her social media handles and also revealed that she was dealing with depression. Now, Neha has something really very interesting to let off love to get over Himanshu. She has started the #MoveOnChallenge on social media asking women to know their self-worth and not let heartbreak overpower your happiness and life. She does not want any girl to cry over her ex-boyfriend. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Follows Strangest Viral Trend- The Pillow Challenge, Watch Video

The video shared by Neha has her crying for love and later transforming into a glamorous avatar. The song played in the background is ‘Jinke Liye’ by singer Jaani with the lyrics ‘Jinke liye hum rote hai, woh kisi aur ki baahon mein sote hai’. The caption of the video reads as, “MoveOnChallenge #JinkeLiye Feat. My Beautiful Girls @tashakapoor @suyesha_savant @ritikavatsmakeupandhair @deepikasdeepclicks @vibhagusain.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Song Moscow Suka Out, Watch Video

Watch the video here:

Fans have commented on Neha’s video and they really want to know Himansh Kohli’s reaction on it. Last year, Himansh told PTI that he can’t change whatever has happened in the past but the mutual respect between them is still there. The actor was quoted saying, “It has been a year now and looking back, I never felt like talking about it. Whatever happened has happened. I can’t change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha].”