Neha Kakkar steps away from work and relationships? Seeks privacy, deletes stories minutes later

Singer Neha Kakkar, one of Bollywood’s most recognisable voices, has decided to take a step back from the public eye. The announcement comes just weeks after she faced intense online criticism and trolling over her song Candy Shop. In a candid message shared on social media, Neha revealed that she is taking a break from both her professional and personal life, leaving fans concerned and curious about what lies ahead.

Why did Neha Kakkar announce a break?

On Monday, Neha took to her Instagram Stories to share a brief but emotional note. She wrote that she is stepping away from “responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now.” What worried fans even more was her admission that she is unsure about returning.

“Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,” she wrote in one of the posts.

The message quickly spread across social media, with many expressing concern and urging the singer to prioritise her well-being.

What did Neha say about privacy?

Shortly after her first post, Neha shared another message requesting space and privacy. She asked paparazzi and fans not to record her during this period.

“I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace,” she wrote.

However, both posts were deleted from her Instagram handle within a short time, adding to the uncertainty around her sudden decision.

Was the Candy Shop criticism a trigger?

Neha’s announcement comes a few months after she and her brother Tony Kakkar faced strong backlash for their song Candy Shop. Social media users criticised the track for its lyrics and dance moves, calling them “cheap” and “vulgar.” Many also accused the siblings of trying to copy K-pop visuals and style, but failing to pull it off. The trolling was widespread and relentless, with the song being discussed more for the controversy than the music.

Who is Neha Kakkar beyond the controversies?

Neha’s journey has been far from easy. She began singing bhajans at religious gatherings at the age of four to help support her family. Her big break came when she participated in the second season of Indian Idol, where she finished tenth but caught the industry’s attention.

Over the years, she went on to deliver chartbusters like Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli and Morni Banke. She later returned to Indian Idol as a judge and became a familiar face on music reality shows.

What other controversies has she faced recently?

In 2025, Neha made headlines after a video of her crying on stage during her Melbourne concert went viral. Reports claimed she arrived three hours late, leading to boos from the audience. Neha later denied the allegations and accused the organisers of misrepresenting what happened.

Married to singer Rohanpreet Singh since 2020, Neha now seems to be choosing distance from the noise. Whether this break is temporary or long-term remains unclear, but for now, the singer appears focused on one thing above all else, peace.