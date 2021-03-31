Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who is creating buzz these days for her appearance on the reality singing show Indian Idol 12, has won millions of hearts once again by surprising her brother Tony Kakkar. Neha is getting a cricket pitch made at her home for Tony. On Wednesday afternoon, the singer took to Instagram to share a video from the balcony where the labours at Neha’s garden, were seen working to make a cricket pitch. While giving a sneak peek on Instagram reels, she captioned it as: “Cricket Pitch at home!! Work in progress 🏏 Gift kaisa laga?? 🥰😜 @tonykakkar

– Aapki Choti Behan #NehaKakkar ♥️. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Guest Rekha Gifts Stunning Pink Silk Saree to Neha Kakkar, Helps Her Drape it - See Pics

Tony Kakkar got excited and couldn’t thank his sister Neha Kakkar enough. He wrote: “The bestest gift ever nehu. I am so lucky. Thank youuu. ♥️🤗 You truly a special child of god. An inspiration to million. Your achievements inspire me to work harder💪🏽”. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Goes All Emotional as Fan Touches Husband Rohanpreet Singh's Feet in a Sweet Gesture - Watch Viral Video

Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh, who also got excited, said that this is a surprise gift for him too. “Wowww Babu ye to sirf Tony Bhai k liye he nhi Infact Mere liye bhi Surprise Gift Hogya!!”, wrote Rohan. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rekha Plays Tabla on Vishal Dadlani's Bald Head, Singer Shares The Funny Incident

Watch Neha Kakkar’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha is currently in Rishikesh with her family. She had come to celebrate Holi and stay at her luxurious swanky home. Kakkar has come a long way with her hard work. Last year, she revealed about buying a big bungalow in Rishikesh and how her family used to stay in one room rented home in her childhood. She her story determined many of us. “This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born ❤️🙏🏼 In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional 🥺 .

#SelfMade #NehaKakkar ❤️💪🏼 Biggest Thanks to My family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad Mata Rani (God) ❤️🙏🏼 and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers ❤️🙌🏼 . #NehuDiaries #Utrakhand #KakkarFamily”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Did you like the gift?