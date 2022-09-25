Neha Kakkar Takes a Sly Dig at Falguni Pathak: Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak’s heated cold war with sly jibes over Maine Payal Hai Chhankai 2.0 version seems to be never ending. Neha has dropped a series of cryptic Instagram posts after facing criticism from Falguni for her recent release O Sajna. Neha, all decked up in stunning black attire posted her photo on her Instagram handle with reference to Maine Payal Hai in the caption. Neha’s friends, family and fans lauded her post. Falguni had earlier shared a series of fan posts on her Instagram stories where Neha was slammed for ruining the original Maine Payal Hai Chamkai sung by the veteran herself.Also Read - Neha Kakkar Pens Heartfelt Gratitude Note After Falguni Pathak’s Scathing Remarks on Maine Payal Hai 2.0 Version

NEHA KAKKAR GETS SUPPORT FROM HUBBY ROHANPREET SINGH

Neha captioned her post as “Maine Payal Hai Chankai! #OSajna 🥰.” She donned a black crop top and matching pants with glamourous makeup. She let her hair open as she posed in front of a brown door. The singer completed her look with white sneakers. Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh commented, “My Princess!!❤️👸🏻😘.” Her sister Sonu Kakkar wrote, “Pretty pretty♥️🤗.” Neha’s fans and followers dropped fire, heart, heart-shaped eye, thumbs up and clapping emojis. Also Read - Indian Idol 13: Himesh Reshammiya Calls a Contestant 'Vishu Ki Vinu', Teases Her About Vishal Dadlani

CHECK OUT NEHA KAKKAR’S INATAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

NEHA KAKKAR-FALGUNI PATHAK ‘O SAJNA’ CONTROVERSY

Neha on Saturday took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me… makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy.” Her cryptic note was in response to Falguni’s remarks on Maine Payal Hai Chhankai 2.0. In reaction to a fan post requesting the veteran to sue Neha, Falguni had said if she had the legal rights, she would have done so.

Neha Kakkar is currently the judge of the singing-reality show Indian Idol 13.

