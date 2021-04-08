Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s first song Shona Shona by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar has been on everyone’s playlist. The lyrics of Shona Shona made no sense yet the song was hit. It was one of the cringe-worthy songs of Tony Kakkar that landed both the Kakkars in trouble as recently, a plea has been filed in Delhi Court opposing that there’s a need for a regulatory body for non-film songs and videos as they have obscene and vulgar content. The PIL states that these songs are available for viewing without any restrictions. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla- Sonia Rathee’s Perfect Lip-Lock From Broken But Beautiful 3 Trends, Fans Say 'He Should Kiss Only Shehnaaz Gill'

Petitioners Neha Kapoor and Mohit Bhadu mentioned that the song is available on YouTube, Gaana.com, Instagram, TV and Radio. They said that the content can have a negative impact on the minds of the people as some of these songs promote the use of alcohol and objectify women, as per their claim. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Turns Sardaar as She Wears Turban Inspired by Diljit Dosanjh - Photos

As mentioned in Bar and Bench, apart from Shona Shona, Honey Singh’s Saiyaan Ji and Makhana come under vulgarity. In Shona Shona, Sidharth’s character tells Shehnaaz: ‘Tera Badan, Tera Ilaka, Maine Na Jhanka’ (It’s your body, you own this area, I can’t take a peek) and eventually goes on to say: ‘Chupa Na Chupa Na Chupa Na, Dikha Tere Badan Ka Kona Kona’ (Don’t hide, don’t hide, don’t hide… show every corner of your body to me…). Also Read - Indian Idol 12: AR Rahman, Oscar Winner And Music Maestro, To Grace The Reality Show

The petition alleged: “Such non-film songs have the effect of eroding the Indian value system and instigating the listeners, especially the youth in believing that drugs, alcohol and most importantly objectifying women is acceptable and these things are necessary to survive at par with your peers in the society”.

The plea seeks a ban on such songs that promote obscene/vulgar content with immediate effect.

Watch Shona Shona Here: