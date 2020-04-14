Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s much-awaited song Moscow Suka has finally been released and it is all over social media. Fans were very excited to once again get a peppy track by both Neha and Yo Yo and all their expectations have been fulfilled as this song is full of Punjabi tadka, desi beats and the sassy Neha and Yo Yo. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Shocking Revelation About Music Industry: Not Paid For Singing Bollywood Songs

The uplifting beats of the song will make you hit the dance floor right away. The previous track of Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh had gone viral on the Internet and had garnered more than 250 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube and now it will be interesting to see how fans treat this song by them. The song has a gangster feel to it and the hip-hop number will make you dance like no one is watching.

Talking about the song, Yo Yo Honey Singh had said, ““I have wanted to do different things with my music in the last few years. Recently, my song Loca was launched online and it had a Spanish feel to it. Moscow Suka has a Russian vibe to it. As for Neha, it’s always wonderful teaming up with her because our energies vibe really well. And I’m sure after Makhna and Loca, people will love Moscow Suka as much. Also, I feel during this time of the lockdown, music is what people look forward to. This was a song we had recorded much before the lockdown came into force, so we decided to put it out now in the form of a lyrical presentation.”

The video has been produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and the lyrics have been penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh.