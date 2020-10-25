After having a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi, singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a grand wedding at a plush hotel in the capital at night. The pictures and videos from the same are currently going viral on social media. Neha, who seemed like wearing a pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her Gurudwara wedding, dressed up in a gorgeous red lehenga for the function during the late evening. Rohanpreet, on the other hand, went for a dusty pink and maroon embroidered sherwani. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh First Wedding Pictures Out: The Newlywed Couple Looks Resplendent as They Twin in Pink

Neha and Rohanpreet exchanged the garlands and took over the dance floor to perform on their recently released song titled Nehu Da Vyah. In another video that’s been shared widely, Neha is seen making a grand entry at the venue by sitting in a huge chariot. Even Rohanpreet’s entry video shows a royal celebration. Check these out: Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Wedding First Video Out: Singer Gets Married to Rohanpreet Singh in Anand Karaj Ceremony at a Delhi Gurudwara

While the official pictures from both the wedding ceremonies are not out yet, the fans have gone all gaga over Neha’s looks from the wedding. The couple coordinated their outfits in all their wedding functions. Neha wore a green Anita Dongre lehenga worth Rs 75,000 at her Mehendi ceremony and it appears that she chose to wear the same designer’s creation at the wedding function on Saturday night.

Neha and Rohanpreet look all head over heels in love with each other. Each picture and video from their wedding festivities speaks volumes of their beautiful love story and great chemistry. We wish the best to Neha and Rohanpreet!