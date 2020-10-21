Soon to get married playback singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s latest song Nehu Da Vyah has been released on October 21, Wednesday. Nehu Da Vyah is out ahead of their marriage in Delhi. The reports suggest that the couple are tying the knot on October 23. The romantic track shows lovebirds Neha and Rohan dating each other and meet without letting their family know. Rohan introduces Neha to his mother and convinces her to hang out with her. He fulfills Neha’s dreams by proposing to her for marriage in front of his friends, asking ‘Will You Marry Me?’ Also Read - Aditya Narayan Makes a U-Turn on Neha Kakkar Wedding, Asks 'Is She Really Getting Married, Did Not Receive Viral Wedding Card'

Nehu Da Vyah is sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet. It is written and composed by Neha Kakkar and the music is given by Rajat Nagpal. The producer of this track is Anshul Garg, owner of Desi Music Factory.

Neha Kakkar looks gorgeous in a deep red suit with a matching dupatta by Mehak Talreja couture. She completed the look with minimal makeup and a statement ring.

Anshul had shared a post on Tuesday wishing the real and reel couple Neha and Rohan for their marriage. He shared a selfie from their Roka ceremony and wrote: Super excited for #NehuDaVyah (reel) and #NehuDaVyah (Real). ♥️🕺🏽

Neha Kakkar on Tuesday shared a small clip from her official Roka ceremony. The bride-to-be looked ethereal in a pink netted saree with a light green dupatta. She completed her look with a heavy necklace, mangtika, bangles and cocktail rings. On the other hand, groom-to-be Rohanpreet Singh wore a pink and white stylish kurta, a brooch and a dark pink turban. They look so adorable together.



We wish them all the best for the song Nehu Da Vyah and also for their wedding.