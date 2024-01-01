Neil Bhatt Speaks on Vicky Jain Spreading Toxicity And Mistreating Women in Bigg Boss 17: ‘He Can Only Fight…’

Home

Evicted Bigg Boss contestant Neil Bhatt talks about Vicky Jain's toxic behaviour against women in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house following a double eviction on Salman Khan’s show. After leaving the show, Neil shared his thoughts on Vicky Jain’s tactics and also expressed his views on the prevalence of ‘toxicity’ in the house, particularly among the male contestants. In a conversation with Indian Express, Neil said Vicky has exhausted all options in the house and is now resorting to picking fights with other contestants. Read along to find out what Neil Bhatt had to say about Vicky’s toxic behaviour.

Neil Bhatt on Toxic Nature of Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 House

Neil expressed his concerns about Vicky’s behaviour in the Bigg Boss house, stating that he believes he has strayed from the right path. Neil had previously called Vicky’s approach manipulative and mentioned that he became more exploitative and confrontational after his break. He added that “Vicky’s actions have left nothing else for him to do except fight on the show.

Neil on Vicky Jain Mistrearting Women

Neil also addressed the toxicity in the house, particularly in Vicky’s interactions with his wife Ankita Lokhande. He talked about how Vicky insults or mistreats women in the house. He further added that he has spoken to Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar about the damaging impact of his behaviour on himself and his reputation with the audience (sic).”

Vicky Jain’s Toxic Nature With Ankita Lokhande

This is not the first time that a contestant has pointed out Vicky’s toxic behaviour. Earlier in an episode, Vicky was seen almost raising his hands on Ankita Lokhande. In the short video, she was seen scared of her husband, and couldn’t do anything. Fans were furious to see Vicky’s action although he denied all the allegations as fake and requested the audience not to misinterpret the situation. In the later episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande was seen accepting that Vicky tried to hit her on the show and it was not a misinterpretation of his action.

Bigg Boss 17 Title Contenders

In addition to Vicky and Ankita, the show features Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar as prominent contestants this season. Neil also mentioned that either Munawar or Abhishek could win the trophy if they change their behaviour. Earlier, his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was eliminated from the competition.

What are your thoughts on Neil Bhatt’s allegation over Vicky Jain? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

