Neil Nitin Mukesh applauds Border 2, calls Sunny Deol ‘pure power’ after film’s strong opening

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared his heartfelt reaction to Border 2 after attending a special screening of the film. The war drama, which has opened strongly at the box office, clearly left a deep impact on the actor, who described it as a powerful continuation of a much-loved legacy.

Soon after the screening, Neil took to Instagram to express his admiration for the film’s scale, emotion and performances. Sharing pictures with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and other members of the cast, he called Border 2 a worthy successor to the iconic 1997 classic.

‘A legacy continued with heart and honour’

In his post, Neil summed up his experience in a few powerful words. “What a film. What a legacy continued with heart and honour. BORDER2,” he wrote. He went on to congratulate writer and producer Nidhi Dutta for mounting the film on such a grand scale and staying true to the spirit of the original.

“Huge heartfelt congratulations to my dearest @nidhiduttaofficial, the writer & producer truly setting new benchmarks every single time,” Neil wrote. He also acknowledged producers Bhushan Kumar and Shiv Chanana, along with the entire team, for bringing the story alive with “scale, emotion and pride.”

Special praise for Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan

Neil reserved glowing words for Sunny Deol, who once again leads the film. Calling him unstoppable, the actor wrote, “@iamsunnydeol sir, you are in top form as always. Pure power. Pure gravitas.” Fans of Sunny Deol echoed similar sentiments online, praising his commanding screen presence.

Varun Dhawan also received a special mention for his emotionally driven performance. According to Neil, Varun “owned every frame” and brought courage and conviction to his role, adding a strong emotional layer to the narrative.

Standout performances across the board

Neil also praised Ahan Shetty, saying his performance brought strength and maturity to the story and added depth to the bond shared by the characters on screen. Speaking about Diljit Dosanjh, Neil described him as “an actor par excellence,” adding that he was “pitch perfect not just in music, but in every beat as an actor too.”

Respect for the director’s vision

Commending director Anurag Singh, Neil acknowledged the pressure of taking forward such a celebrated franchise. “To take up the mantle of a sequel to such a massive franchise and still make it your own… respect!” he wrote, calling the entire team “fantastic.”

About Border 2

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indi, Pakistan war, Border 2 showcases coordinated military operations by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana in supporting roles.

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in Ek Chatur Naar (2025), directed by Umesh Shukla, and also appeared in the OTT series Hai Junoon the same year.