Tamil Film Nenjam Marappathillai Leaked Online in HD Quality: Nenjam Marappathillai starring SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in lead roles been released on March 5, 2021, at the theatres. After almost 4 years, the highly anticipated film Nenjam Marappathillai has finally seen the light of the day. However, there is sad news for the makers of the horror-thriller that released yesterday, that the film has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram among many others. The film is available for free HD download on piracy sites. With the sudden leak, the film’s business at the box office has high chances of getting affected. Also Read - Check Movie Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Nenjam Marappathillai began production in January 2016 and was completed in June 2016, but remained unreleased for several years, because of various consecutive issues, the first of which was the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax. After a long period of delays, it was released on 5 March 2021. Nenjam Marappathillai is written and directed by Selvaraghavan. The film has got positive response from the audience and critics. Also Read - Jagame Thandhiram Teaser Out: Dhanush Starrer Portrays His Journey From Madhurai To London, Film To Release on Netflix



Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

