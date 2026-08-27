Nepal flash floods: Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Manisha Koirala, others express solidarity with victims

Celebrities react as death toll from the massive Nepal flash floods has risen to 165. Check social media posts of Sonu Sood, Manasi Parekh, Manisha Koirala and Kangana Ranaut.

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Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Manisha Koirala on Nepal flash floods (PC-Instagram)

Celebrities Sonu Sood, Manasi Parekh, Manisha Koirala and Kangana Ranaut have expressed solidarity with those affected by the devastating floods in Nepal. As rescue and relief operations continue across the country, the death toll from the massive flash floods has risen to 165, while several people, including more than 300 Indian tourists, remain missing, authorities said on Thursday. The disaster is among the worst to hit Nepal in recent years.

Sonu Sood, who has often supported people during times of crisis, shared a post on X. offering to help those affected by the floods. He wrote, “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild.”

Nepal, you are not alone.

We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild. ❤️ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2026



Manisha Koirala, who was born in Nepal and has often spoken about her connection with the country, also urged people to pray for those affected. She shared pictures showing the damage caused by the floods and wrote, “Pray for Nepal.”

Actor Silambarasan, who is also known as Simbu to his fans, has expressed grief and concern over the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal that has left 157 people killed and several hundreds missing. Taking to his X timeline to share his grief, Simbu wrote, “Heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal. My prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, everyone affected, and all those still waiting to be rescued. Praying for their safety and strength.”

Heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by the floods in Nepal. My prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, everyone affected, and all those still waiting to be rescued. Praying for their safety and strength. — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) August 26, 2026



Actress Manasi Parekh, who is currently in China as part of Sadhguru’s Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, has revealed that she was supposed to be at the now flash flood-hit Gyirong Port in Tibet on Thursday morning. In a post on her social media account, Manasi shared a video showing the devastating flash floods at Gyirong Port and wrote: “This is what happened We were sup to be here tomorrow morning”. The video she shared captured the flash flood before it caused devastation in Nepal. In another post, she shared a video of herself being welcomed at the same location a few days ago, and wrote, “I was literally welcomed at this spot 5 days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.” Manasi then shared a detailed message about the situation, saying,“Life is uncertain but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God’s Grace we are safe in China and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Pls keep praying for everyone’s well being @sadhguru.”



Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also took to her social media to share, “Beyond tragic… everyone is talking about Nepal but no one really knows the magnitude of tragedy in China apparently it started from China,” Kangana wrote in a post on X. Her remark triggered a debate among social media users, with several pointing out that the area affected on the Chinese side is Tibet, and questioning her reference to the incident as being in “China”.

Beyond tragic… everyone is talking about Nepal but no one really knows the magnitude of tragedy in China apparently it started from China. https://t.co/DYsKw6UzYt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2026





Prabal Gurung, the Nepal-born fashion designer, also joined the growing chorus of voices expressing concern over the situation. Taking to his handle he tweeted, “Heartbroken by the devastating floods along the Nepal–Tibet border. The loss is unimaginable: lives taken, families searching for loved ones, communities swept away. Praying for all who are grieving or displaced, and for the courageous rescuers working tirelessly under impossible conditions. Holding everyone affected in my heart.”

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Protiva Mukherjee are among those stranded in Nepal as devastating flash floods continue to wreak havoc across parts of the country. The actor Kharaj Mukherjee had travelled to Nepal for a film shoot on August 20, along with his wife Protiva and members of the production team.

The flood was caused after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi, according to The Kathmandu Post. As no rainfall was reported in the area, residents had no warning of the disaster and were going about their daily routines when the flood struck, the report said.