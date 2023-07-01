Home

Entertainment

Nepali Actress Shilpa Maskey Speaks About Women Representation in Hollywood, Difference in Work Culture and More | Exclusive

Nepali Actress Shilpa Maskey Speaks About Women Representation in Hollywood, Difference in Work Culture and More | Exclusive

Shilpa Maskey is a Nepali actress who is here with her latest romantic thriller Parstree. She has also worked on Doctor strange, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and other Neplai movies as well.

Shilpa Maskey talks about her experience and difference in work culture of Hollywood, Bollywood and Nepali cinema

Art knows no boundaries and nor should the artists. When there is talent, determination and persistence, sky is the limit to go far and beyond one’s capabilities. One such talented yet humble artist Shilpa Maskey is a Nepali actress who has crossed borders to embrace her love for cinema. Different regions have different rules, traditions and cultures. Maskey is not just a famed name in Nepal but she has worked a junior artist in Bollywood films and also was featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange.

Having had the experience of working in three totally different industries, Shilpa Maskey indulged in an exclusive conversation with india.com where we talked about cinemas, her favourite Bollywood moments and everything under the sun. Shilpa recently also starred in Nepal’s romantic thriller Parstree which was the second Nepali movie to be released pan-India.

You may like to read

SHILPA MASKEY ON WORKING IN DOCTOR STRANGE

Discussing how different cultures can be in terms of work and inclusivity, Shilpa Maskey opened up about the differences in Hollywood, Bollywood and Nepali cinema. When asked about the work culture and inclusivity Maskey said, “ Since I worked with three industries, they all are different, hardworking and love cinema. The cinemas are different. When I was in the UK I was in Doctor Strange and at the same time, I was also doing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I was a junior artist back then. So I could see the difference.”

She added, “Hollywood is technically very sound, they work in details, very strict on the set. They make sure that their crew members are all equal even behind the camera they say that 50 per cent has to be women on operation on set. So, they are very progressive that way.”

Shilpa has worked as a background dancer in Gold and reminiscing her Bollywood experience said that she is still in touch with many of the cast and crew members. “ Hindi cinema mai bahut apna apan mehsus hua mujhe. Bollywood bahut acha lag, Humari language similar hai to h kam karne mai asani hui.”

Parstree

Parstree, starring Shilpa Maskey, Gaurav Bista and Koshish Chetri is a romantic psychological thriller that hit the screen on June 30. It is a story that navigates its arch about love, extramarital affair, murder and more!

Towards the end, the Nepali actors also unveiled their favourite moments from Bollywood, favourite songs, and movies and also delivered some iconic Bollywood dialogues in Nepali! Watch the full interview to know how it goes!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.