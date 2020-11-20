Filmmaker Karan Johar has been controversy’s favorite child. He never shied away from speaking his mind. He is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood celebrities. Apart from his amazing directorial skills, Karan Johar is also very vocal about his views and is often seen speaking his mind out. Sometimes it’s just unfiltered. KJo has been a part of several controversies such as nepotism, party video, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to his tiff with Kajol. Also Read - Karan Johar vs Madhur Bhandarkar: IMPPA Asks Dharma 'How Are You Using The Title The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'

Here’s a list of controversies Karan Johar has courted:

When Netizens made fun of him for being gay

Twitterati decided to pull a joke on filmmaker Karan Johar when the US Supreme Court in 2015 declared same-sex marriage legal. However, Karan did not bow down to this narrow-minded thinking and decided to give it back. He tweeted, “it’s so sad and disgusting when a major breakthrough movement is made into a mockery by some on Twitter!! Shame!!!.” [sic] Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor And Others Welcome Back Neetu Kapoor in Movies

https://t.co/5We8Ko4Sbg it’s so sad and disgusting when a major breakthrough movement is made into a mockery by some on Twitter!! Shame!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2015

In his book, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan has written: “Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don’t need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won’t only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this.” He added, “The reason I don’t say it out aloud is simply that I don’t want to be dealing with the FIRs. I’m very sorry. I have a job, I have a commitment to my company, to my people who work for me; there are over a hundred people that I’m answerable to. I’m not going to sit in the courts because of ridiculous, completely bigoted individuals who have no education, no intelligence.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s friendship

The two have been best buddies despite all media rumors and controversies. In 2017, Karan Johar admitted that there was some “distance” between him and Shah Rukh Khan, but their love and respect for each other triumphed in the end. In his book, Kjo has written: “Shah Rukh is a very possessive friend. I think I may have hurt him when I made a film without him. And I think I got hurt because when I did, I felt he didn’t give me that paternal or fraternal feeling that I had from him otherwise. I think we were two hurt friends for no reason.”

Karan Johar’s Rift With Kajol

Kajol and Karan Johar’s friendship ended prior to the release of Karan and Ajay’s films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay respectively. Karan and Kajol had been friends for 25 years before that. In his book, he had written: “I don’t have a relationship with Kajol anymore. We’ve had a fallout. Something happened that disturbed me deeply which I will not talk about because it’s something that I like to protect and feel it would not be fair to her or to me. After two and a half decades, Kajol and I don’t talk at all. We just acknowledge each other, say ‘hello’ and walk past.”

However, they patched up after Yash and Roohi were born. Kajol liked his Instagram post and Kjo followed her back.

Nepotism

The world nepotism became one of the most trending debates this year after Kangana Ranaut ignited the fire by calling Karan Johar “the flag-bearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee With Karan.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Fawad Khan controversy

When All Indian Cine Workers Association had banned working with Pakistani artists. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, and Karan was asked to reshoot the parts, but he refused and chose to pay the fine instead.