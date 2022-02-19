Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to the backlash she has received for partnering with producer Ekta Kapoor on the programme Lock Upp while also being a loud opponent of nepotism with a video clip. The video is a clip from one of the Queen actor’s interviews in which she defended the producer. Kangana shared the footage on her Instagram Stories, which was first shared by one of her fan pages.Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Locks Second Celebrity, Fans Wonder if its Munawar Faruqui

In the video, she is seen telling the interviewer, “Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. If you are doing your job quietly, no problem. But to say ‘ye outsider hain, ye yaha nahi hone chahiye because ye humare baap dada ki jagah hai (These are outsiders who have no right to be here because this is our ancestors’ land), isn’t it wrong? Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang, that I can assure you (sic).” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Objecting to Girl Imitating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Dialogue: 'Should my Voice be Shut?'

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔︎ (@_.queen_.kangana._)

Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar (Again) as She Launches Lock Upp Trailer

Lock Upp, directed by Ekta Kapoor, will be Kangana’s debut reality show. It will put a slew of problematic celebrities in jail, where they will face plenty of problems. The actor shared the trailer on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, “My Jail, My Rules! Are you excited to watch #LockUpp?” The trailer intrigued the netizens and showed their excitement in the comment section. The show will premiere on Alt Balaji and MX Player on February 27.

Watch this space for more updates on ‘Lock Upp’