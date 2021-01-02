The year 2021 hasn’t come empty-handed for the entertainment lovers out there. At least your January calendar is filled with some really exciting shows and movies that are set to stream on popular streaming platforms soon. Here’s the list of the shows and movies that are streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and ZEE5 this month. The list also includes the highly-anticipated movie The White Tiger that features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, R Madhavan starrer Tamil movie Maara, and another highly-awaited documentary on golf star Tiger Woods. Check out this list: Also Read - Tribhanga Teaser Out: Kajol as Odissi Dancer Impresses in Intriguing Netflix's Film

The White Tiger on Netflix

is going to hit Netflix on January 22. Based on the famous book by the same name, the Ramin Bahrani-directorial trails the lives of a driver who has got big dreams, and a couple who are super-rich. How the driver ends up changing his fate by using his wit is what comprises the entire story of the movie. Also Read - The White Tiger Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav Starrer Is Set For January Release

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy on Netflix

It’s a dark docuseries focussing on the lives of the black people inside the US prison and healthcare institutions. The series captures the stories of personal damages and the irreparable crisis that drugs and systems have done to the people. It starts streaming on January 11. Also Read - Watch: Vir Das on His New Netflix Show 'Outside In', Making Jokes on PM Modi, And Lack of Female Comedians

Maara on Amazon Prime Video

The Tamil movie is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam movie Charlie that features Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead. Maara, which releases on January 8, features Shraddha Srinath as the woman who goes in search of a man who has painted the walls of her town with a story that she used to hear from a stranger as a kid. R Madhavan plays the other lead.

American Gods Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video

After the success of the last two seasons, the popular series returns with the third season on January 11. The story follows Shadow Moon who has now got a new identity to escape the new Gods.

Tandav on Amazon Prime Video

Another anticipated political drama, Tandav hits the screens on January 15. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ali Abbas Zafar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Sunil Grover among others, Tandav is a stylish story with the elements of deceit, power, and vengeance in its underbelly.

Star Trek: Lower Decks on Amazon Prime Video

For those who have always been excited about the Star Trek universe, this is really special as the makers are back with an animated story. The series premieres on January 22.

Tiger on Disney+Hotstar

One of the highly-anticipated documentary about the life of golf legend Tiger Woods, ‘Tiger’ premieres on January 11 and contains two parts. Right from his rise of the prodigy, his game, his life to the infamous downfall, and then a legendary comeback – the documentary shows it all.

Nail Polish on ZEE5

Starring Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari, Nail Polish, which is currently streaming on ZEE5 is a story of a murder trial and the layers in the case that need to be unravelled.

Kaagaz on ZEE5

Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the role of a man who has been declared dead by the system, Kaagaz is produced by Salman Khan and directed by Satish Kaushik. It releases on January 7.

Jeet Ki Zid on ZEE5

The story of a real-life Kargil warrior and his bravery, Jeet Ki Zid features Amit Sadh in the role of Major Deependra Singh Sengar. The series premieres on January 22.