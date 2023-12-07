Home

Netflix Announces Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, Fans Say ‘Give us Squid Game 2 First’ – Check Reactions

Streaming partner Netflix announced the renewal of the popular competitive reality show, Squid Game Season 2: 'The Challenge' inspired from actual Squid Game series but fans demand the new season of the original series first.

Squid Game 2: The Popular South Korean TV series, Squid Game has inspired to start a separate reality show known as Squid Game: The Challenge. Following the success of the first season of The Challenge, Netflix has finally announced the renewal of its second season. The reality show had a huge excitement among the viewers with its first episode released on November 22, 2023. Now with the official announcement of season 2 of the inspired TV series, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season to be released.

Squid Game: The Challenge had topped the charts on Netflix’s Top English TV in the first week of its release. The reality show featured in the Top 10 in 93 countries as well. The Vice President of Non-fiction series, Brandon Riegg, before the release of season 2, said, “There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at the OTT platform.”

He further added, “We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.” The streaming partner also announced the casting roles for Season 2: The Challenge on SquidGameCasting.com.

All About The Season 2: The Challenge Plot

According to the streaming partner, the plot for the upcoming season read, “456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of U.S. Dollar 4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

Fans Show Excitement Amid The Renewal Of Season 2: The Challenge

Following the announcement of the upcoming season of Squid Game Season 2: The Challenge, fans couldn’t handle the excitement of the news.

Take a look at the Announcement of Season 2 TV series on X:

Squid Game: The Challenge has been renewed for a season 2 at Netflix and casting is now open globally at https://t.co/z0OExI5Rfw. pic.twitter.com/NgwaPntciF — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) December 6, 2023

A user on X commented, “I am so excited that finally wait is over and I can watch my favorite series (sic),” Netizens outpoured their joy over the renewal of the South Korean TV series another user penned: “YESSSSSSS!!!! But give us season 2 of the original squid game first, and then release the second season of the challenge (sic).”

YESSSSSSS!!!! But give us season 2 of the original squid game first, and then release the second season of the challenge . — ™ (@DatBoyJadenn) December 6, 2023

The third user wrote, “Thrilling! ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Season 2 renewal on Netflix promises another dive into the high-stakes world of the unforgettable series. The anticipation for more mind-bending challenges and unexpected twists is palpable. The success of the first season set the bar high, leaving fans eager for the next installment, and I’m definitely on the edge of my seat for what’s to come! (sic)”

