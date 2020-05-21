Netflix has released the trailer of its new film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features Roshan Matthew, Saiyami Kher, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in important roles. The film is the story of a regular bank cashier who finds her fortune changing when she accidentally keeps getting notes from the choked drainage in her kitchen. As revealed in the trailer, the cashier and her husband are living a normal life at what seems like a chawl in Mumbai. However, the woman’s aspirations are big and when she gets an opportunity to fulfil those, she wants to cash in on that opportunity, while her husband appears unaware of her financial discoveries. Also Read - Malang 2: Makers Plan Sequel to Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Film After Getting No 1 Rank on Netflix

The trailer of Choked promises a gripping story and the kind of twist that only Kashyap’s movies can showcase. In this Netflix drama, the director has included the references of the demonitisation after which the country went under a huge financial disruption. Watch the trailer of Choked here: Also Read - Choked Paisa Bolta Hai First Look Out: Anurag Kashyap's Netflix Original Suspense Thriller to Release on June 5

The film premieres on June 5 on Netflix. The trailer of Choked has received appreciation from the audience and created a successful buzz around the film’s premiere. This is Kashyap’s second film for Netflix after Lust Stories and third project for the streaming giant after Sacred Games. The director’s other projects that are being streamed on Netflix are Dev.D and Bombay Talkies.

Earlier, while talking to news agency IANS about venturing into OTT platforms after working in Bollywood films like Mirzya and Rey, Saiyami said, “OTT is the future. Many big actors are coming onto it, big filmmakers are making projects for the platforms and they have really well written female characters. That doesn’t happen in films where girls don’t have a lot to do, but in OTT projects girls are driving them. It’s an added advantage. There’s no box office pressure. The shelf life of female actors has increased thanks to OTT platforms.”

