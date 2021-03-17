Mumbai: After winning a million hears through its trailer, Netflix’s comedy-drama Pagglait is all set to launch its title track today. This is not just a reason to be happy for those who are waiting for the movie to be released, but also for Arijit Singh’s fans. Yes, you read it right. This will also be singer Arijit Singh’s debut as a music composer. While the title track will be launched today, seems like the lead actor in the movie, Sanya Malhotra is the most excited. She took to Twitter sharing a clip from the song and captioned it as, ”It’s time to go #Pagglait! Pagglait Title Track launches tomorrow”. In the same clip, Sanya can be seen dancing and enjoying her heart out. Also Read - Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra is 'Unusual' Widow Who Doesn't Grieve in This Important Netflix Drama

Pagglait revolves around how Sandhya chooses to manage her lifestyle post her husband’s untimely death. The trailer depicts how Sandhya chooses to react to her husband’s death – by not weeping as her family worries about her reaction. The film also features Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang. Pagglait is written and directed by Umesh Bisht.

It was just a few days before when the Channa Mereya hitmaker took to his social media account announcing that he will be providing music for Pagglait starring Sanya Malhotra. Arijit has also marked his presence in Bollywood with several hit songs.

Are you excited for Pagglait’s title track launch?