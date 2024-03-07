Home

Netflix Crime Documentary ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ Becomes Global Hit, Trends in 18 Countries

Netflix crime documentary The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is currently one of the most watched crime documentaries and has been trending in 18 countries and has also surged into Netflix's global top 10.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, which is currently one of the most-watched crime documentaries on Netflix has been trending in 18 countries and has also surged into Netflix's global top 10. The show has gained widespread popularity and has stirred significant discourse in anticipation of its release, but continues to make waves worldwide. The series is helmed by Uraaz Bahl and Shaana Levy Bahl and it contains four episodes. The series develops into the murder mystery of Sheena Bora, who is Indirani Mukerjea's daughter.

As the series gains massive popularity, it has now shared space with trending Netflix Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 1, One Day, and Love is Blind: Season 6. Within just one week of its debut, the show has become a trending sensation across 18 countries, captivating audiences spanning from Canada to Australia.

Adding to its remarkable reception, the series has 2.2 million hours of watch time. The series navigates through conflicting initial reports, the series offers a comprehensive exploration of the saga, presenting a balanced view of the narrative and delving into the dysfunctional dynamics of an affluent Indian family, unravelling the secrets that shattered lives.

Meanwhile, the series also features exclusive interviews with Indrani Mukerjea, her family, journalists, legal representatives and everyone who covers the case. The series unfolds the tragedy which took place in April 2012 along with the arrest of Indirani in August 2015. As the shocking story unfolds, viewers gain access to previously unseen family photographs and unsettling call recordings, shedding light on the motives behind Sheena’s disappearance and casting doubt on each individual’s version of events.

With time, the series takes on a very intriguing path and several new shocking revelations are made. So far, the series has received mixed responses, while many have considered it a must-watch, others have criticised Indirani Mukerjea for the gory crime. The show features Indirani Mukerjea herself and her daughter Vidhie, from Indirani’s first marriage with Sanjeev Khanna.

