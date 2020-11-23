Netflix’s hit series Delhi Crime has won the International Emmy Award for best ‘drama series’. Also Read - Hacking Risk For Those Searching 'Delhi Crime' on Netflix or 'Mardaani 2' on Amazon Prime Video, Claims Report

Based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Delhi Crime dives into DCP Vartika Chaturvedi's painstaking search for the culprits, as India's capital city reels in the aftermath of the brutal gangrape.

Delhi Crime is an Indian crime drama, written and directed by Richie Mehta. The series was produced by Netflix India, SK Global Entertainment and Golden Karavan.

The seven-episode long first season of the show was released in March 2019 on Netflix India. The TV series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. The show was renewed for a second season with the main cast returning.

The first two episodes of Delhi Crime premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in the Indie Episodic category.