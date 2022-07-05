Darlings teaser out: Alia Bhatt has finally given a glimpse into her world of Darlings. The actor took to social media to share the first teaser of her upcoming movie that also features Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew and Shefali Shah in important roles. The one-minute 40 seconds teaser shows Alia and Shefali as a mysterious duo. Both the women are seen sitting inside a police station, trying to prove themselves innocent. Alia narrates the famous Scorpio-frog tale in the background hinting at deception in the story.Also Read - Did You Know A Social Media User Had Confirmed Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy In April Itself? Her Account Was Banned Then- Check Out VIRAL Post

Darlings, directed by Jasmeet K Reen, is a dark comedy. It is set to stream on Netflix soon. The film is Alia's maiden production venture and her debut on OTT. As the actress carries on with her eerie story about how a person will never leave his/ her basic essence like the 'bichhoo' who couldn't resist stinging the frog, we see confusion arising in the background and secrets taking over the screen. At one point, we see Alia shedding her simple avatar and getting ready in a bright red one-shouldered dress with a high ponytail and matching red lips – giving a glimpse of her shady world.

Watch the mysterious teaser of Alia Bhatt’s Darlings here:

It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August#DarlingsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/6vx2fOVN0k — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 5, 2022



The music of Darlings is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj while the lyrics are written by Gulzar. The film will be released on August 5.

Alia has got more anticipated movies in the pipeline including Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor which will hit the screens in September. She’s also shooting for her Hollywood debut titled ‘Heart of Stone‘ with Gal Gadot. Alia also has Jee Le Zara in her kitty with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar. Your thoughts on the teaser of Darlings though?