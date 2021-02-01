Streaming giant Netflix always lines up a set of new web shows and movies that are binge-worthy. For the month of February, Netflix India offers some amazing movies, TV shows and web series that you can’t afford to miss. The list also comprises of three Indian origin shows for February 2021. Also Read - Tribhanga Actor Mithila Palkar in Rs 70K Off-Shoulder Embellished Gown Looks Elegant and Classy

Here’s a list of movies and web shows to watch in the month of February on the Netflix India app:

Also Read - Netflix 'Shuffle Play' Feature to go Live in 2021. Check Details

The Girl on the Train – February 26, 2021 (Indian) Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Joins Bernie Sanders Meme Fest And It Will Make You Go ROFL!

The Girl on the Train (previously adapted by Hollywood) features Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kirti Kulhari. The Girl on the Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who previously helmed Netflix original Bard of Blood, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.

Pitta Kathalu – February 19 (Indian)

Pitta Kathalu is a Telugu-language anthology drama film consisting of four short film segments, directed by Nag Ashwin, B. V. Nandini Reddy. The film features an ensemble cast of Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan, amongst others.

The Big Day: Collection 1 – February 14 (Indian)

For six engaged couples, happily ever after begins on a spectacular note in this eye-popping look at India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry.

Now, check the full list of movies, web shows from different regions available on Netflix India

February 1

The House Arrest of Us: Season 1

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Izakaya Bottakuri: Season 1

Octonauts: multiple seasons

Rosemary’s Baby

Stir Crazy

Zig & Sharko: Season 3

February 2

Kid Cosmic: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

February 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane: Season 1

February 4

S.W.A.T.: Firefight

This Christmas

February 5

Coming from Insanity

Hache: Season 2

Hire a Woman

Invisible City: Season 1

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel: Season 1

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

News of the World

February 11

Capitani: Season 1

Layla Majnun

Red Dot

Squared Love

February 12

Buried by the Bernards: Season 1

Nadiya Bakes: Season 1

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Xico’s Journey

February 13

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

February 15

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Booba: Season 4

The Crew: Season 1

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

As Above, So Below

The Debt

Jurassic World

Seventh Son

February 17

Behind Her Eyes: Limited Series

Hello, Me!: Season 1

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Wonder Park

February 18

Eeb Allay Ooo!

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Season 1

February 19

I Care a Lot

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Tribes of Europa: Season 1

February 20

Classmates Minus

February 23

Brian Regan: On the Rocks

Pelé

February 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia: Season 1

February 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

February 26

Bigfoot Family

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her