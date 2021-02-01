Streaming giant Netflix always lines up a set of new web shows and movies that are binge-worthy. For the month of February, Netflix India offers some amazing movies, TV shows and web series that you can’t afford to miss. The list also comprises of three Indian origin shows for February 2021. Also Read - Tribhanga Actor Mithila Palkar in Rs 70K Off-Shoulder Embellished Gown Looks Elegant and Classy
Here’s a list of movies and web shows to watch in the month of February on the Netflix India app:
The Girl on the Train (previously adapted by Hollywood) features Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kirti Kulhari. The Girl on the Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who previously helmed Netflix original Bard of Blood, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.
Pitta Kathalu – February 19 (Indian)
Pitta Kathalu is a Telugu-language anthology drama film consisting of four short film segments, directed by Nag Ashwin, B. V. Nandini Reddy. The film features an ensemble cast of Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan, amongst others.
The Big Day: Collection 1 – February 14 (Indian)
For six engaged couples, happily ever after begins on a spectacular note in this eye-popping look at India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry.
Now, check the full list of movies, web shows from different regions available on Netflix India
February 1
The House Arrest of Us: Season 1
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Izakaya Bottakuri: Season 1
Octonauts: multiple seasons
Rosemary’s Baby
Stir Crazy
Zig & Sharko: Season 3
February 2
Kid Cosmic: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
February 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane: Season 1
February 4
S.W.A.T.: Firefight
This Christmas
February 5
Coming from Insanity
Hache: Season 2
Hire a Woman
Invisible City: Season 1
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
February 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel: Season 1
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
News of the World
February 11
Capitani: Season 1
Layla Majnun
Red Dot
Squared Love
February 12
Buried by the Bernards: Season 1
Nadiya Bakes: Season 1
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Xico’s Journey
February 13
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
February 15
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
Booba: Season 4
The Crew: Season 1
February 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
As Above, So Below
The Debt
Jurassic World
Seventh Son
February 17
Behind Her Eyes: Limited Series
Hello, Me!: Season 1
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
Wonder Park
February 18
Eeb Allay Ooo!
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Season 1
February 19
I Care a Lot
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Tribes of Europa: Season 1
February 20
Classmates Minus
February 23
Brian Regan: On the Rocks
Pelé
February 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia: Season 1
February 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
February 26
Bigfoot Family
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her