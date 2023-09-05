Home

Entertainment

Jaane Jaan Trailer: ‘Hot Padosi’ Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Killer in This Mystery Thriller? Watch to Know

Jaane Jaan Trailer: ‘Hot Padosi’ Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Killer in This Mystery Thriller? Watch to Know

Jaane Jaan Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Maya is dark, hot and much more, Watch the trailer to know more about her.

Jaane Jaan Trailer 'Hot Padosi' Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Killer in This Mystery Thriller – Watch to Know

Jaane Jaan Trailer Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jaane Jaan will be released on Netflix and on Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming mystery thriller film unveiled the film’s official trailer. Jaane Jaan’s trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of Maya, Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of Naren and Vijay Varma is Karan. The three navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other.

Trending Now

Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer which they captioned, “It’s almost time… 21st September! See you #JaaneJaan.” Jaane Jaan is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from September 21.

You may like to read

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marks Kareena’s OTT debut.

Watch the trailer of Jaane Jaan:



Talking about the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor said, “I am so excited the trailer is finally yours to see! This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say YES to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I cant wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy Jaane Jaan.”

Adding onto that, Jaideep Ahlawat said, “Ever since I heard the script of Jaane Jaan, I was floored. This role gave me a completely new and never seen before look and offered me an opportunity to do something I’ve never done before and I’m so glad the audiences are getting to see a glimpse of that today. Working with Sujoy Ghosh was a dream come true, his directive lens helped me put my best foot forward. Sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, was truly amazing as she is a gem of a person. And of course, my good friend Vijay Varma, always a pleasure working with him! Our friendship goes way back since we were together in FTII as well. I genuinely hope the audiences also appreciate me in this new avatar and enjoy watching this film as much as I enjoyed shooting for it.”

Actor Vijay Varma shared, “Jaane Jaan was a film I jumped at the minute Sujoy shared that he wanted me to play a role like this. I am playing a witty, charming and sharp police officer, refreshing break from the baddies I’ve played before. The film is directed by an auteur known for thrillers, my co-actors are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and we got to shoot this in Kalimpong. Who will say no to this? The trailer is the perfect bait to hook audiences and bring them into the world.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES