Leading video streaming platform Netflix has launched a new feature for its Android users. Now the android users can stream partially downloaded content on Netflix. Keela Robison, Netflix Vice President, Product Innovation on Monday announced: "Even if it hasn't completed downloading. Once you've regained a strong enough connection, you can choose to finish the download and keep watching — avoiding those surprise notices that you've gone over your data limits."

The feature is available for Android users, and they can partially download web series and movies on their tablets and mobiles. Not only this, but users can also watch the content even if they do not have access to the internet. Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms in the world. Most people watch movies and web series on Netflix for entertainment. This new feature by the company would help users to stream their favorite content anywhere anytime.

Until now, if you have marked any content for download on Netflix, it would only be available unless it gets download completely. This means if you are traveling and you have managed to download the 50 percent content, you will only be able to stream the content offline once the download is complete.

The Netflix Blog states: “You can now start watching The Mitchells vs The Machines or the next episode of Luis Miguel – The Series even if it hasn’t completed downloading. Once you’ve regained a strong enough connection, you can choose to finish the download and keep watching — avoiding those surprise notices that you’ve gone over your data limits.We always want to make it easier for members to access their favorite series or movies regardless of language, device, connectivity, or location. So partial downloading is now available on Android phones and tablets, and we’ll begin testing on iOS in the coming months. That’s the download on Netflix’s latest improvement – for now,”

Currently, the feature is available for Android Users. Netflix said it will soon roll out this new feature for iOS users in coming months.