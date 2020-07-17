Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raat Akeli Hai is going to stream on Netflix from July 31. The makers released the trailer of the film today, on July 17 and it showed a dark story. Starring Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Nishant Dahiya among others, Raat Akeli Hai is a murder mystery where Nawaz plays a cop named Jatil and Radhika plays the role of a mistress of the man who dies during a wedding in the family. How Jatil decides to expose the murderer and deals with the political pressures as well as manipulation from his own department is what constitutes the entire story. Also Read - 'Nawazuddin Siddiqui Was Talking to Girlfriends on Calls' When Wife Was Delivering a Child, Alleges Aaliya Siddiqui

While there are many talented faces in the film, Nawaz seems to be shining the most as the tough cop who looks like a regular officer sans any swag or six-pack abs. Staying true to her performance is Radhika who looks absolutely perfect for the role and impresses in the trailer with a glimpse of her powerful gaze. Watch the trailer here: Also Read - Confirmed List of 12 Hindi Movies to Stream on Netflix India in 2020 Including Ludo, Gunjan Saxena, And Class of '83

Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai is one of the 17 upcoming titles from Netflix India that will be taking over the screens starting from July. The other films that are included in the lineup are Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ginny Weds Sunny, AK vs AK, Class of ’83, Dolly Kity Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bombay Rose, Kaali Khuhi, Ludo, Torbaaz, and Serious Men among others. Out of these 17 titles, five are web-shows that include A Suitable Boy, Bombay Begums, Masaba Masaba, and Bhaag Beanie Bhaag among others.

Your thoughts on the trailer of Raat Akeli Hai?